Expo Dubai, Profumo: With Leonardo, Italy showcases strong technological components, reports LaPresse

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (LaPresse) – The Italian Pavilion at Expo Dubai showcases “an Italy that also has strong technological components. I am thinking of the presence of Leonardo here. Of an Italy with its best capabilities ranging from the agricultural sector to the service sector and the industrial sector with very high-tech components. As an Italian, I am proud of Leonardo because its technological capabilities compare with the best capabilities around the world. It is an Italy that must have a strong sense of its own capabilities, a great deal of humility and a great desire to work.”

These were the words of Alessandro Profumo, CEO of Leonardo S.p.A., speaking at the Italian Pavilion at Expo Dubai. Among the novelties presented by Leonardo are technologies and products relating to the new frontiers in the aeronautical industry, with a particular focus on the AW609 tiltrotor, designed and built to achieve an effective synthesis between the operational versatility of the helicopter and the advantages of the aeroplane. “It is an incredibly innovative aircraft: it is a helicopter, as it takes off and lands vertically, as well as an aeroplane, as it goes above the clouds; it can fly in any weather condition. It can go very far and get there very fast. We think,” Profumo added, “that it is an ideal aircraft for many missions, for example for emergency and medical services operations, in cases where a person would have to be rescued by a helicopter and then transferred to a plane to be taken to hospital, or to transport people who want to travel directly from one city to another, over long distances.” Visitors to the Italian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will also be able to get a close-up look at the robotic drill of the ESA-Roscosmos ExoMars 2022 mission – produced with the support of the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and which will search for traces of present or past life in the subsurface of Mars – and at an atomic clock designed for high-precision space applications.

