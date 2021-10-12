Exploration Success for Perseus in Ghana

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary

Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Other than for soil sampling and an airborne EM-magnetics-radiometrics survey conducted in 2020 there has been no previous mineral exploration at Nkosuo. The presence of gold mineralisation was first revealed by artisanal miners in 2019. Perseus commenced drilling in July 2021. Drilling completed to the end of September 2021 is tabulated below.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. Drilling Type No. Holes RC metres DD metres

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where ‘industry standard’ work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay’). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. RC 13 1,133.00 0.00

Pre-collared DD 26 2,665.30 3,451.80

DD from surface 8 0.00 551.00

Totals 47 3,798.30 4,002.80

RC drilling used face-sampling hammers with 136mm hole diameter. Samples were collected at one metre intervals and logged visually for recovery, sample condition (dry, damp, wet) and contamination. Sample recoveries were measured by weighing bulk recovered samples.

Diamond drilling utilised HQ triple-tube (61.1mm Ø) drilling in weathered materials and NQ2 (50.6mm Ø) diameter core in fresh rock. Diamond core recoveries were measured linearly per drill run. Core recoveries average 70% in weathered materials and 100% in fresh rock.

Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). RC drilling used face-sampling hammers with 136mm hole diameter. Samples were collected at one metre intervals.

Diamond drilling utilised HQ triple-tube (61.1mm Ø) drilling in weathered materials and NQ2 (50.6mm Ø) diameter core in fresh rock. Core in fresh rock was oriented using a “Reflex ACT II” device.

Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. RC drill samples were logged visually for recovery, sample condition (dry, damp, wet) and contamination. Sample recoveries were measured by weighing bulk recovered samples. Preliminary evaluation indicates that RC sample recoveries have averaged 19.3kg in weathered material and 29.3kg in fresh rock. 64 samples (3%) have been logged as being wet.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Diamond core recoveries were measured linearly per drill run. Core recoveries average 70% in weathered materials and 100% in fresh rock.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. The Competent Person considers that there are presently insufficient data available to permit a meaningful examination of potential relationships between sample recovery and gold grade.

Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Geological logs are available for the entire lengths of all drill holes. The logging is qualitative in nature.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography. Sieved samples of RC chips from each metre of drilling were logged for colour, rock type, alteration type and intensity, vein quartz content, sulphide mineralisation, weathering and oxidation. The chips are stored in plastic chip trays and the trays are photographed.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Diamond drill core was logged for geology, structure and geotechnical characteristics. Geological logging included colour, lithology, weathering, oxidation, vein type and vein volume percentage, sulphide species and their estimated percentage, alteration and alteration intensity. Structural logging included fault, fold, cleavage and joint orientation, lithological contacts and vein orientations. Drill core was photographed prior to cutting.

Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. RC drill samples were collected at drill sites over one metre intervals and manually split using multi-stage riffle splitters to produce assay sub-samples averaging around 3kg. All RC holes have been assayed in entirety.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry. In weathered materials, diamond core was halved using spatulas or knives. In fresh rock, core was sawn in half using a diamond blade saw, with one half sent for assaying and the other half stored in core trays for reference. Samples were normally taken at 1 metre intervals. All diamond drill core has been assayed.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Preparation of core and RC samples followed a standard path of drying at 105 degrees C for at least 12 hours, crushing the entire sample to 85% passing -2mm and grinding a 1.5kg split to 85% passing 75 microns. 300g pulp subsamples are selected by multiple scoop passes.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. Quality control measures adopted to confirm the representivity of samples from RC and diamond drilling include:

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Field re-splits of RC samples at an average frequency of around one duplicate per 20 primary samples respectively.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Submission of coarse blanks at an average of around 1 blank per 20 primary samples

Use of pressurised air between every sample in crushing and pulverising equipment and quartz wash/prep blank every 25th sample

Screening of approximately 1:20 crushed and pulp samples to check grind size

Sample preparation techniques are considered appropriate to the style of mineralisation. Available information indicates that sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. All RC and diamond core samples have been assayed by 50g fire assay with AAS determination by Intertek Testing Services Ghana at their Tarkwa assay laboratory. The technique is considered a total extraction technique.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Quality control procedures include submission of coarse blanks (1:20) and certified reference standards (1:20).

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.

The available information indicates that the assaying of RC and core samples is free from any significant biases and is of acceptable accuracy.

Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. Numerous significant mineralised intersections have been checked against visual alteration and sulphide mineralisation in drill chips and core.

The use of twinned holes. No holes have been deliberately twinned.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Geology, structure and geotechnical logs are paper based. Sample intervals are recorded in pre-numbered sample ticket books. All logging, sample interval and survey data are manually entered to digital form on site and stored in an acQuire relational database. Data exports are normally in the form of MS Access files.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Data verification procedures include automated checks to: prevent repetition of sample numbers

prevent overlap of from-to intervals in logging and sample interval data

ensure that total hole depths in collar, assay and geology tables match

ensure that drill collar coordinates are within the project’s geographic limits Down-hole survey data are examined for large deviations in dip or azimuth that may represent erroneous data or data entry errors and corrected on a case-by-case basis including estimates of dips and azimuths where the original data appear to be in error. Additional data checks include viewing drill hole traces, geological logging and assays in plan and section views. The Competent Person’s independent checks of database validity included: Comparison of assay values between nearby holes, checking for internal consistency between, and within database tables, comparisons between assay results from different sampling phases. Additional checking included comparing database assay entries with laboratory source files. These checks showed no significant discrepancies in the database used for resource estimation

Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. Drill hole collars have been surveyed by qualified mine surveyors using differential GPS equipment with coordinates recorded in UTM grid, WGS84 Zone 30N datum.

Specification of the grid system used. All RC and diamond core holes have been surveyed at 12m depth and at approximately 30m down-hole increments using digital compass instruments.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. A topographic surface has been established by a drone photogrammetric survey conducted in 2020. The topographic surface is expected to be reliable to +/- 0.2m.

Topographic control is adequate for the current work being undertaken at Nkosuo.

Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. The Nkosuo prospect is delineated by regular drilling at 80m x 80m X-Y spacing in holes dipping at -55 degrees toward 160 degrees (UTM grid) azimuth. The drill pattern has been partially infilled to 40m x 80m in places. Drill coverage generally extends to about 150m vertical depth and to a maximum of about 280m depth.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. The data spacing has established geological continuity of the host granite but has not defined the continuity of mineralisation sufficiently to permit reliable estimation of Mineral Resources.

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. Drill holes are oriented approximately orthogonal to the trend of the granite body that hosts mineralisation. The orientation of mineralised structures within the granite is presently unconfirmed but there is no indication that exploration results to date are affected by a significant bias due to orientation.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. RC and core samples were delivered to the secure core yard compound at Edikan mine by Perseus personnel. RC field sample splits and samples of half diamond core were placed in numbered bags and those bags, in turn, placed into polywoven sacks that were closed with plastic cable ties prior to transport to the assay laboratory by laboratory personnel. Security guards were employed at drilling sites and at the core yard compound on a 24 hour per day basis.

Results of field duplicates along with the general consistency of assay results between adjacent drill holes and drilling methods provide confidence in the general reliability of the assay data.

Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Nkosuo drill hole data have not been subject to any formal audit.

The Competent Person has reviewed the available sampling and assaying quality control data and found no errors or bias likely to significantly affect the reliability of the exploration data. These reviews included review of database consistency, comparisons between database records and laboratory source files, and review of QAQC information.