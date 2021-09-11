Experts say September will be an uncertain month for the stock market

Experts say that this month will be an uncertain one on the stock market – but even uncertainty contains opportunities Photo by Chris Liverani / Unsplash

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.

Article content This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Experts are predicting that this September will be a volatile month on the stock exchange due to a range of factors, and are suggesting that there will be significant movement. “Market analysts describe a series of odd events, some foreseen, others less so, that are leading to market anxiety — from a renewed threat of COVID-19 outbreaks in the form of the delta variant, to China’s heavy-handed interference in markets, to the worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve is about to begin cutting back on the stimulus that has helped propel stocks,” says a report in CBC.

Article content But a shifting market doesn’t necessarily mean there is no opportunity for those involved with the stock market to make investments. After all, the movement in the stock market is what actually presents opportunity, and if you know how to take advantage of investing at the right time, you can still stand to increase your wealth and portfolio.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.