Experience Unmatched Hospitality at the Year’s Most Awaited Event: Rove Expo 2020 – Now Open

Witness the making of a new world right at the doorstep with Rove Expo 2020 – now welcoming Rovers (guests).

Article content

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The wait is finally over; with the Expo 2020 taking place from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022, Rove Hotels is excited to invite Rovers (guests) to grab the best seats in the house at the event’s only on-site hotel: Rove Expo 2020 – now open.

Located adjacent to Al Wasl Plaza, Rove Expo 2020 will offer Rovers (guests) from across the globe, the perfect gateway to regroup, recharge and re-think the future, completed with all of the Rove-brand favourites under one roof. Bookings can be made via www.rovehotels.com, or by calling +971 4 561 9999 and are inclusive of Expo 2020 tickets, which can be used for the full duration of the stay.

Funky interiors, sustainable amenities, and fuss-free hospitality entails the entire #RoveExperience. Rove Expo 2020 features 312 king, twin and accessible Rover Rooms, as well as 19 Rover suites. It will also boast of several dining and social outlets, including The Daily, a grab&go Rove Café and The Bar, along with a rooftop swimming pool and sundeck overlooking Al Wasl Plaza. Hosting a District 2020 space showcasing the future of the Expo 2020 Dubai site and the MENASA Emirati design platform featuring contemporary design products. Rovers can expect 100% sustainable in-room amenities, late check out times, self-service locker rooms, and much more.

Recipient of the prestigious Green Key certification, Rove Expo 2020 has been built with strict environmental guidelines as well as the latest technologies in energy efficiency, food waste reduction solutions and so much more – all in line with Rove’s strong spirit of #sustainability.

Connectivity as a cornerstone of the brand, The Expo 2020 Dubai site is very well connected to the rest of Dubai, making it easy for visitors to travel between the city and any of the Rove Hotels’ 8 well-connected locations in the city. Additionally, Rove Expo 2020 is close to Al Maktoum International Airport and within easy reach of Dubai International Airport (DXB), Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) and Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminals.

Connect with Rove Hotels on Facebook and Instagram

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211003005047/en/

Contacts

Dhara Bhatia, Senior Engagement Consultant, Katch International

dhara@katchthis.com, +971567944126

#distro