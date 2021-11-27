Expensive And Affordable Celebrity Wedding Dresses

Something old, something new, something borrowed, and something that costs three million freaking dollars.
Emily Ratajkowski’s Zara pantsuit — estimated cost: $200.
Kim Kardashian’s Givenchy dress — estimated cost: $500,000.
Sophie Turner’s bridal jumpsuit — estimated cost $580.
Kate Middleton’s classic Alexander McQueen gown — estimated cost: $434,000.
Kristen Bell’s all black outfit — estimated cost: unknown.
Priyanka Chopra’s Ralph Lauren dress — estimated cost: $2 million.
Priyanka also wore a custom lengha by designer Sabyasachi for her Hindu ceremony. The estimated cost of that outfit is about $24,000.
Meghan O’Toole King’s Rasario blazer dress — estimated cost: $1,940.
Salma Hayek’s Balenciaga gown — estimated cost: $613,034.
Miley Cyrus’ custom Vivienne Westwood gown — estimated cost: $8,600.
Victoria Swarovski’s crystal-filled gown — estimated cost: $1 million.
Kelly Ripa’s Barneys slip dress — estimated cost: $199.
Ariana Grande’s Vera Wang gown — estimated cost: between $100,000 and $150,000.
And finally, Cindy Crawford’s slip dress — estimated cost: $1,200.