Expensive And Affordable Celebrity Wedding Dresses - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Expensive And Affordable Celebrity Wedding Dresses
Entertainment

Expensive And Affordable Celebrity Wedding Dresses

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Something old, something new, something borrowed, and something that costs three million freaking dollars.

1.

Serena Williams’ Alexander McQueen ball gown — estimated cost: $3.5 million.

2.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Zara pantsuit — estimated cost: $200.

3.

Kim Kardashian’s Givenchy dress — estimated cost: $500,000.

4.

Sophie Turner’s bridal jumpsuit — estimated cost $580.


@sophiet / Instagram / Via youtu.be

The Game of Thrones actor wore a silk jumpsuit by Ukranian brand Bevza to her 2019 Vegas chapel wedding with Joe Jonas.

5.

Kate Middleton’s classic Alexander McQueen gown — estimated cost: $434,000.


Pawel Libera / LightRocket via Getty Images

Kate wore this lace-sleeved dress, also designed by Sarah Burton, to her 2011 wedding with Prince William.

6.

Kristen Bell’s all black outfit — estimated cost: unknown.

7.

Priyanka Chopra’s Ralph Lauren dress — estimated cost: $2 million.

Priyanka also wore a custom lengha by designer Sabyasachi for her Hindu ceremony. The estimated cost of that outfit is about $24,000.

8.

Meghan O’Toole King’s Rasario blazer dress — estimated cost: $1,940.

9.

Salma Hayek’s Balenciaga gown — estimated cost: $613,034.

10.

Miley Cyrus’ custom Vivienne Westwood gown — estimated cost: $8,600.


StarTube / Via youtu.be

Miley wore the classy silk dress to her impromptu wedding with Liam Hemsworth.

11.

Victoria Swarovski’s crystal-filled gown — estimated cost: $1 million.

12.

Kelly Ripa’s Barneys slip dress — estimated cost: $199.

13.

Ariana Grande’s Vera Wang gown — estimated cost: between $100,000 and $150,000.

14.

And finally, Cindy Crawford’s slip dress — estimated cost: $1,200.

