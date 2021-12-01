Expecting Second Child With Actor – Hollywood Life

Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren are expecting their second child together! Lauren confirmed the news with a baby bump photo on Instagram.

Prepare a baby hazmat suit: Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul is expecting his second child with wife Lauren. Lauren, 34, took to Instagram to confirm the exciting news on Wednesday, Dec. 1 with a sweet photo including daughter Story Annabelle Paul, 3. Story cradled her mom’s growing bump in the snap, clearly excited to be a big sister! “We can’t wait to meet you baby! We love you so much already,” Lauren penned in her caption.

The couple, who wed in 2013, welcomed 3-year-old Story in February 2018. Lauren confirmed Story’s arrival with a photo of her partner holding her in a nursery on Instagram. “I have never loved you more than I do right now,” she captioned. “We are so lucky to be your girls forever.”

The actor and his wife were able to keep details about the second pregnancy pretty low key. Baby number two’s arrival comes after Aaron expressed a desire to have more children. While promoting El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie in 2019, the actor responded with a resounding “No! God no!” when asked if he and his wife would stop at one child.

When asked how many children he wanted in the future, Aaron said with a laugh, “You talk to my wife about that. I mean, I’m down to just keep on going. My life began once I had a baby girl, my God. And watching my wife sort of take on a role of a mother, it’s just such a joy.” The actor’s wife would certainly concur with this joyful assessment of parenthood.

The couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in May; and in an anniversary homage post shared on Instagram, Lauren marveled at all the ways Aaron has been “everything good” as a father. “8 years married today, 10 years together and I truly love you more this second than I ever have,” Lauren wrote. “For things like the fact that you subconsciously have a hair rubber band around your wrist at all times now. Just in case she needs it. And because you love to do her hair.”

She added, “You’re just everything good. There have been beautiful, hard, thrilling, sad, mundane, peaceful, new chapters and everything in between and there’s no one I’d rather live it ALL with.”