Expecting First Child With Maximillion Cooper – Hollywood Life

Eve is pregnant! The rapper is expecting her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper. See her growing baby bump.

Eve has her first bun in the oven. The rapper, full name Eve Cooper, 42, announced she was expecting her first child with her race car driver and entrepreneur husband Maximillion Cooper on Instagram on October 15, sharing snapshots of her growing belly.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!” the “Gotta Man” captioned the post. “You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!!” Eve, who could be seen in a stylish sheer black blouse and baker boy hat, added that her little human is due February 2022.

Eve and her husband wed in June 2014 after four years of dating. The former The Talk host is also a stepmom to Maximillion’s four children Lotus, 19, Jagger, 18, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13, from a previous marriage. In an interview with PEOPLE in December 2020, Eve called her stepchildren “amazing,” but admitted that becoming a stepmother to four children was initially an adjustment.

“It’s been now 10 and a half years I’ve been in their lives and they’ve been in my life,” Eve said of her kids. “They’ve grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?’ But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing.’”

The rapper added, “I will say it took years, though, I’m not gonna lie. It did take two or three years to adjust, just our relationship with the kids.” Eve continued, “But I have to say I’m very lucky. I feel very, very lucky that I had my insta-kids — I call them my bonus children!”

The baby news comes after Eve and her husband celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary in June 2020. In her December interview with PEOPLE, Eve said that COVID-19 lockdown only “solidified” her love for her husband. “I feel lucky that we’re one of the couples that got out of the quarantine and was like, ‘I still like you and love you,’” she said.

“That’s a different thing,” Eve continued. “Because love is one thing, but you still gotta like the person! We’ve learned a lot of new things about each other. This is gonna sound so cheesy — and I swear I apologize because I’m not a romantic — but it has solidified why I fell in love with him. It brought us closer together, and it made me realize wow, we chose each other, and this is a great choice.”