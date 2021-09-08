Expecting 1st Child With John Mulaney – Hollywood Life

Olivia Munn is expecting her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney. The former ‘SNL’ writer confirmed the news on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers.’

There’s a bun in the oven! Olivia Munn, 41, is pregnant and expecting her first child with her beau John Mulaney, 39. John confirmed the news while on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday. “You’ve had a year,” host Seth Meyers said, to which the comedian responded: “I packed a lot into this. Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife, then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.”

“I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible,” he said, later adding the kicker, “And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!” The baby will be the first child for both Olivia and John. The Gateway actress has had a handful of famous boyfriends, but she most notably dated Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers from 2014 to 2017. The Comeback Kid comic started dating Olivia in May, shortly after his divorce from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, was announced. Neither Olivia nor John had kids in their past relationships.

Pregnancy rumors started swirling shortly after the couple was first reported in May. Comedians and Celebrity Memoir Book Club podcast co-hosts Ashley Hamilton and Claire Parker posted a TikTok video in May, saying that there was a rumor going around the New York City comedy scene that Olivia was pregnant. They said that while they’re “not in John Mulaney’s circle,” they knew “somebody” who was able to track their connection back to the Big Mouth star. More recently, fans thought that Olivia was trying to conceal a baby bump in her most recent Instagram photos, via The Sun. Followers were also suspicious when the actress was photographed in a pair of baggy sweatpants on Thursday September 2, via Page Six.

John’s relationship with Olivia was announced shortly after his divorce from Anna Marie. When John checked into a Pennsylvania rehab in December 2020 for a 60 day stay, The Newsroom actress tweeted her support for the comedian. “Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney,” she wrote. “You got this.”

A month after the pair’s relationship was announced, the couple were seen out on a date together in Los Angeles, California, where they looked incredibly happy to be together. Olivia sported a white t-shirt with colorful stripes across it. She accessorized with gold-hooped earrings and a pair of sunglasses on her head. John rocked a black shirt for indie rock greats Sonic Youth, as well as a pair of black shades.