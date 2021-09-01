Home Business Expanding ecosystem and LedgerX acquisition send FTX Token (FTT) to a new...

Expanding ecosystem and LedgerX acquisition send FTX Token (FTT) to a new ATH By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
Expanding ecosystem and LedgerX acquisition send FTX Token (FTT) to a new ATH

Real-world adoption and brand awareness are one of the best ways for a blockchain project to increase its value and attract new users to users to its ecosystem.

One project that has seen massive growth throughout 2021 thanks to its increasing public exposure and exciting protocol launches and partnerships is FTX, a crypto-derivatives trading platform founded by Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang.

FTT/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView