Expanding ecosystem and $1.86B futures open interest back Solana’s $250 target By Cointelegraph

Institutional investor interest is likely a key factor behind Solana’s impressive 490% gain since August. For example, SOL is the fourth largest Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund ($BITW) component, which overall is a $1.3 billion over-the-counter tradable market instrument.

(SOL) price is meeting resistance near its all-time high again, but solid fundamentals and the impressive growth of its decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem are likely to drive the altcoin above $250 before year-end.

