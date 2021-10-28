eXp Realty Named 2021 Inman Innovator Brokerage of the Year

Award recognizes eXp Realty’s new technology and groundbreaking business model

Article content BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty ® , Virbela and SUCCESS ® Enterprises, today announced that eXp Realty was named the 2021 Inman Innovator Brokerage of the Year during the annual Inman Connect conference being held in Las Vegas. Since 1998, the Inman Innovator Awards have honored companies, individuals and new technology that increases productivity, efficiency and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals alike.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Technology matched with an agent-centric focus is what sets eXp Realty apart,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “We are pleased to be recognized for the value we bring to the real estate industry by offering innovative real estate solutions for consumers as well as creative pathways to reward our hard-working agents.” eXp’s revolutionary technology of conducting real estate in the cloud has been transforming real estate since the company launched in 2009, and it has continued to advance its virtual brokerage design. In July 2021, Seth Siegler, Vice President, Technology Innovation & Real Estate established the eXp Innovation Hub , a collaborative environment to create services and capabilities that make a difference in the day-to-day life of eXp real estate agents.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content To keep real estate agents at the center of technology initiatives, the eXp Innovation Hub gathers agent and customer insights through virtual and in-person meetings, such as the eXp Agent Advisory Council, which was created to ensure that the “voice of the agent” is represented. Then, the eXp Innovation Hub ideates and validates concepts, rapidly prototypes, runs beta tests, assesses commercial viability and makes decisions about when and how to launch projects. eXp continues to develop innovative solutions to make agents’ time more scalable, businesses more predictable and transactions less stressful for everyone in the homebuying journey. As announced earlier this year, eXp launched a new joint venture (“JV”) with Kind Lending to establish SUCCESS ® Lending , a new residential lending platform. eXp’s iBuyer platform, “ExpressOffers,” differentiates from other iBuyer programs by making agents a key part of the process. Each of these businesses are enhancing real estate experiences for both consumers and agents.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty ® , Virbela and SUCCESS ® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate tech company in the world with more than 67,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama and Germany, and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com . Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the economic and social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our new commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com Investor Relations Contact:

MZ Group – MZ North America

investors@expworldholdings.com A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a065a264-db6d-4d9e-a406-4e0b1134c88e

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.