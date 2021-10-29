Exor, Covea clinch $9 billion PartnerRe reinsurer deal on pre-pandemic terms By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Exor logo is seen on investor day held by the holding group of Italy’s Agnelli family in Turin, Italy, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca



By Giulio Piovaccari and Valentina Za

MILAN (Reuters) -Exor, the holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family, has signed a preliminary accord to sell its PartnerRe re-insurer to French insurance group Covea for $9 billion, bringing home a deal that had been derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The price tag is unchanged from last year, when Covea walked away from the purchase of the Bermuda-based firm saying it could no longer buy it under terms agreed before the COVID-19 outbreak, which Exor (OTC:) refused to change.

Exor had said at the time PartnerRe had one of the highest capital and liquidity ratios in the global reinsurance industry and was not expected to be significantly affected by COVID.

Exor and Covea said in a joint statement late on Thursday they planned to sign a final agreement by the end of the year, with completion of the deal slated to complete in mid-2022.

Based on the terms of the disposal, Exor is set to pocket a capital gain of around $3.2 billion from its investment in PartnerRE which it bought in 2016 for $6.7 billion, when including dividends paid by the reinsurer since then.

The deal further boosts its firepower for future acquisitions, which currently amounts to around 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) to 2023.

Milan-based broker Equita calculated the deal lifted Exor’s net asset value by 5%, boosting its net financial position to more than 4 billion euros in cash from a debt of 3.1 billion euros.

Shares in Exor rose 2.5% on Friday, outperforming a slightly negative Milan market.

EXOR’S OPTIONS

The single largest shareholder in carmaker Stellantis and the parent of companies including Ferrari (NYSE:), CNH Industrial (NYSE:) and soccer club Juventus, Exor has made its first steps into luxury goods and services.

Last year it became the largest shareholder in Chinese luxury group Shang Xia, co-founded by France’s Hermes, and in March it took a 24% holding in high-end shoemaker Louboutin for 540 million euros.

Equita analyst Martino de Ambroggi said Exor could use proceeds from the deal to further diversify into the luxury sector, also mentioning an extraordinary dividend and a share buyback as possible options.

The $9 billion cash consideration reflects a common equity value for PartnerRe of $7 billion, the companies said, adding that New York-listed preferred shares of PartnerRe were not part of the acquisition.

“The acquisition of PartnerRe is fully consistent with Covea’s long-term strategy to anticipate the evolution of the global insurance environment through international growth and through the diversification of products, risks and geographies,” the statement said.

After the deal collapsed in 2020, Covea agreed to invest 1.5 billion euros in entities managed by PartnerRE and in undisclosed investments related to Exor, in a bid to normalise relations between the two companies.

Covea said the reinsurance and investment cooperation agreements involving Exor, PartnerRe and Covea had helped it to better know and appreciate PartnerRe and its management.

Exor and Covea will continue to cooperate, with Exor acquiring from Covea interests in special purpose reinsurance vehicles managed by PartnerRe for around $725 million.

These vehicles will invest in property catastrophe and other short-tail reinsurance contracts underwritten by PartnerRe.

Covea, Exor and PartnerRe will also continue to jointly invest in Exor-managed funds. ($1 = 0.8560 euros)