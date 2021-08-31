Executive Global Officially Publishes Summer 2021 Issue – Featuring An Interview with Martha Huk

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Executive Global magazine has published its Summer 2021 issue, featuring an exclusive interview on Bespoke Luxury Design with Martha Huk, award-winning Lead Engineer and Co-Founder of Hedgeford & Berkley, Inc, one of Canada’s elite luxury build and design firms characterised by an unsurpassable drive for clientele satisfaction through high quality building and renovations, with exceptionally thoughtful interior design.

Founded by Martha Huk – an engineer by trade with an unparalleled drive for modern aesthetics – Hedgeford & Berkley, Inc has firmly established itself as a design and build firm that turns the traditional approach to construction and design on its head.

To view the latest issue and our interview with Martha Huk, please visit:

www.executive-global.com

For expert opinion and insight into the global business and financial markets, subscribe to the latest issue of Executive Global in print, online and digital format today.

ABOUT EXECUTIVE GLOBAL

Executive Global offers a unique insight into the state of global business in the contemporary age, bringing together the most renowned business personalities and economists of the modern era to deliver the statistics, thorough analysis, strategy, and foresight required to make informed business decisions within the global marketplace, providing executives worldwide with the necessary tools to increase productivity, execute effective strategy, and maximise profitability.

CONTACT DETAILS

Peter Green

Head of Production

E: production@executive-global.com

W:

www.executive-global.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c7a9520-5032-4478-8984-636e2846d2f3