Exclusive-White House supports plan allowing renewable industry to form tax advantaged partnerships

By Jarrett Renshaw and Laura Sanicola
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The White House is backing a plan pushed by House Democrats that would allow the renewable energy industry to form tax-advantaged partnerships that the oil and gas industry has relied on for decades to build out the nation’s pipeline and storage infrastructure, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
