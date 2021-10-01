Exclusive-White House pressing U.S. airlines to quickly mandate vaccines By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House is pressing major U.S. airlines to mandate vaccines for employees by Dec. 8, four sources told Reuters on Friday.
White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients spoke to the chief executives of American Airlines (NASDAQ:), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:) on Thursday to ensure that they are working expeditiously to develop and enforce vaccine requirements ahead of a Dec. 8 deadline for federal contractors, the sources said.
Some airline officials have asked the White House to push back the requirements until after the busy holiday travel season.
