Wendy Williams was spotted leaving a wellness center in Miami and our good sis says she’s doing just fine.

video-output-1CBBE8A4-4694-47BB-B2DC-608275CF22FB

In the video, we see a barefoot Wendy walking as she holds on to her driver. She was silent when initially asked if she’s sad about her talk show being canceled, however, she also said there’s “lots more Wendy stuff” coming our way.

There have been recent reports alleging that Wendy is confined to a wheelchair and showing early signs of dementia. Rumors her brother Tommy says are all cap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Though the Wendy show has not been officially canceled, fans are speculating that Sherri Shepherd will be the one to fill Wendy’s purple chair soon.

In addition, it’s being reported that The Wendy Show has been bringing in more ratings during her absence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

We’ll keep y’all posted on all things Wendy, Roommates!

The post Exclusive: Wendy Williams Spotted Leaving Wellness Center–Says She’s “Doing Fabulous!” appeared first on The Shade Room.