Exclusive Wedding Pics – Hollywood Life

Tee Tee Francis and Shawn Rogers have tied the knot! HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE first look photos of Tee Tee and Shawn’s wedding, including a glimpse at Tee Tee’s stunning wedding dress.

On November 20, Growing Up Hip Hop stars Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis and Shawn Rogers got married in front of family and friends at the Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY confirm. Guests included their castmates JoJo and Tanice Simmons, Briana Latrisse, Tyran, and Lil Twist.

Tee Tee wore a dress by Ines Di Santo from the bridal boutique Lovella Bridal in Los Angeles. In our EXCLUSIVE photo, Tee Tee and Shawn pose for a gorgeous photo on the beach in their wedding attire. Tee Tee’s dress featured a plunging neckline with intricate lace and floral detailing. Shawn wore a blue tuxedo.

Tee Tee’s hair fell in beautiful curls on her big day. In another one of our photos, Tee Tee can be seen getting ready for her nuptials.

Following the ceremony, guests enjoyed the reception at the lavish resort with the cake designed and made by Kursten Restivo, the Executive Pastry Chef at the Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort. The cake included three tiers with roses and gold embellishments.

HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY confirmed in March 2020 that Tee Tee and Shawn were engaged. At the time, Tee Tee raved over her engagement ring. “I’ve always wanted emerald cut. It’s high cut so he did a really good job,” she said. “I think he knew I wanted emerald cut and he definitely did his own thing with the setting, which is really nice with two smaller diamonds on the side. I’m very happy. He did very well.”

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Laith, in June 2020. Tee Tee had discovered she was pregnant while in Jamaica in October 2019.

The road to Tee Tee and Shawn’s wedding will be featured in the upcoming new episodes of Growing Up Hip Hop season 6. The show returns on January 6 at 9 p.m. on WE tv with 12 brand-new episodes.