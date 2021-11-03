Exclusive-Volkswagen mediation committee to discuss future of CEO Diess

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess looks on during his visit to Volkswagen’s electric car plant in Zwickau, Germany, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel/File Photo



HAMBURG (Reuters) – The mediation committee of Volkswagen (DE:)’s supervisory board plans to discuss the future of CEO Herbert Diess, three people familiar with the matter said, a week after a long-standing conflict with labour representatives flared up again.

The planned meeting comes in response to tensions between management and Volkswagen’s works council after sources said that Diess told a supervisory board meeting in September that 30,000 jobs were at risk as part of the carmaker’s transition.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, could not confirm when the meeting would take place.

Spokespeople for Diess, Volkswagen’s supervisory board and Porsche SE, Volkswagen’s largest shareholder, all declined to comment.