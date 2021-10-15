Exclusive-U.S. to partly lift international travel curbs from Nov. 8

(Reuters) – The White House will announce on Friday it will lift travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals from more than 30 countries, effective Nov. 8, at land borders and for air travel, a White House official said.

Curbs on non-essential travelers have been in place since March 2020 to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The White House announced on Sept. 20 that the United States would lift restrictions on such air travelers from 33 countries including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe in early November. It did not disclose the precise date.

