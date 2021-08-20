Exclusive-U.S. set to expand evacuation flights from Kabul to Europe- officials By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Marine assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit checks in evacuees before their flight during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021. U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara/Handout vi



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department is expected to announce that its evacuation flights out of Kabul will now be able to land in Europe, U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday, because of an overflow of people in Qatar.

The United States is aiming to ramp up the effort to get thousands of U.S. citizens and at-risk Afghans out of Taliban rule.

State Department declined to comment on the news but said the agency is “grateful to all of our partners who are playing a role in this effort.”