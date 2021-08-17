Exclusive: U.S. expected to extend transportation mask mandate through Jan. 18

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

FILE PHOTO: People wear masks while riding on the subway as cases of the infectious coronavirus Delta variant continue to rise in New York City, New York, U.S., August 2, 2021.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration plans to extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18 to address COVID-19 risks, three sources told Reuters. Major U.S. airlines were informed of the planned extension on a call with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday, three people briefed on the matter said. TSA and CDC did not comment. The current TSA transportation mask order runs through Sept 13.