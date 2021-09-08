Exclusive-U.S. airlines to back jump in sustainable aviation fuel use by 2030 -sources By Reuters

Airlines for America, an industry trade group, in March had set a 2030 goal of using 2 billion gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). SAF, made from feedstocks such as used cooking oil and animal fat, at present accounts for only a miniscule amount of overall jet fuel use. The group declined to comment Wednesday. A White House virtual event on sustainable aviation is set for Thursday, industry and government officials said.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Major U.S. airlines plan to announce on Thursday that they will back a voluntary industry target of using 3 billion gallons of sustainable aviation fuel in 2030 as the White House looks to reduce aviation sector emissions, sources told Reuters.

