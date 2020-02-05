Exclusive: Sara Ali Khan offered the new version of Chameli Ki Shaadi from Amrita Singh



Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, Sara Ali Khan, entered Bollywood with Kedarnath. Shortly after his second film, Simmba, arrived with Ranveer Singh, who had incredible success at the box office. Now the actress will be seen in Imtiaz Ali & # 39; s Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. It is scheduled to hit theaters on February 14, 2020. Not only that, Sara also has Coolie No. 1 along with Varun Dhawan and Aanand L Rai along with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in her kitten. Our sources informed us that the actress has now been offered another great role. He has been offered the remake of his mother's film, Amrita Singh, Chameli Ki Shaadi.

According to our sources, the actress has not yet given her approval, since she is skeptical about the possibility of doing justice to the role. Well, let's wait and see if the promising actor decides to fill his mother's shoes or not. Keep watching this space for more.