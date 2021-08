Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song//File Photo



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A senior Pentagon official held talks with the Chinese military for the first time since President Joe Biden took office In January this year, an official told Reuters on Friday.

Michael Chase, deputy assistant secretary of defense for China, spoke with Chinese Major General Huang Xueping, deputy director for the People’s Liberation Army Office for International Military Cooperation, last week.

“(They) utilized the U.S.-PRC Defense Telephone Link today to conduct a secure video conference,” the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Chase focused on “managing crisis and risk,” the official added.