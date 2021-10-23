Exclusive-Italy, UniCredit set to call off talks over Monte dei Paschi-sources By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Banca Monte dei Paschi’s headquarters in Siena, Italy, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – Italy’s government and UniCredit are preparing to call off negotiations over ailing bank Monte dei Paschi (MPS) after efforts to reach an agreement over a costly recapitalization plan fell through, two sources told Reuters.

Rome has decided it won’t be able to meet UniCredit’s requests for a recapitalization package worth more than 7 billion euros as this would make a deal “too punitive” for the Italian taxpayer, one of the sources said. Disagreements over the size and costs of job cuts at the world’s oldest bank as well as an accountability issue over the way UniCredit calculates the fair value adjustments on MPS liabilities have proved to be a main stumbling block, this source said.

A second source said the parties had concluded it was impossible to reach an agreement based on the conditions set in July, which required the acquisition of “selected parts” of Monte dei Paschi to boost UniCredit’s earnings per share by 10% and leave its capital unaffected.

UniCredit declined to comment while the Treasury was not immediately available for comment.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR