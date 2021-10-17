Exclusive Interview With Mr. Nick Saponaro, CEO of the Divi Project By CoinQuora

Exclusive Interview With Mr. Nick Saponaro, CEO of the Divi Project



The World Blockchain Summit in Dubai is an event where the crypto and blockchain space leaders gather to discuss excellent things about the crypto world. The CoinQuora team is honored to meet so many leaders in the blockchain world. Mr. Nick Saponaro, the CEO of the Divi Project, is one of the speakers at the summit that the CoinQuora team met. Mr. Nick and I had a great talk with each other, and we are happy to share it with our readers.

Q. Can you please tell us something about yourself and the projects you’re working on right now?

My name is Nick Saponaro. I’m the CEO of the Divi project of Divi Labs. Been in the space since about 2013. And I started as basically just building mining rigs for people. I actually didn’t really know much about until around 2015 when I invested in , for the first time, and eventually I became one of the developers for Divi, and overtime grew to be the company’s CEO.

Divi Labs is a cryptocurrency and blockchain startup that focuses on accelerating the adoption of digital currencies through a more refined user experience. So in 2017, we did a token sale. And in 2018, we launched our first product, which is now a patent pending technology called Mochi, which allows users to deploy a node at the click of a button right from their mobile wallet seamlessly.

Q. So how does blockchain help your project?

So we use a blockchain of course, in the Divi ecosystem, proof-of-stake secures the network and provides the users within the network with an income in the form of Divi. We just launched our mobile wallet globally, and we actually support Divi, but also Bitcoin, , Ethereum, and we plan on integrating many more coins in the near future. Blockchain works in many ways like it does for other coins in that it allows for the transacting globally cross border and fully self custodial.

Q. Being here in the World Blockchain Summit, what are your goals here?

So we’re actually announcing our Series A round while we’re here in Dubai. It’s my first time in Dubai and I’m really excited to be here. We’ve worked really hard for the past four years to build a sustainable, profitable business and we feel that we’re positioned well right now to open up this new round of investment and that’s what we’re doing. We’re talking to people about just that.

Q. How can we reach you? How can we contact you?

Head over to Diviwallet.com and download the wallet. It’s available in all countries now. And you can go on KuCoin and get your first Divi if you’d like. We’re also on social media at Divi project across all the different various social medias. Thank you for having me here at the World Blockchain Summit. It’s been really a pleasure coming to Dubai. Yeah, it’s awesome. Some really great projects are here and I’ve met a lot of amazing people. So yeah, just thank you.

Thank you so much. Thank you.

