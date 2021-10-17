Exclusive Interview With Mr. David Gan, Founder of Op Crypto By CoinQuora

Exclusive Interview With Mr. David Gan, Founder of Op Crypto



In the World Blockchain Summit in Dubai, many blockchain industry leaders were present and a lot of them visited the CoinQuora media lounge. Among those that graced us with their presence is Mr. David Gan, the Founder and General Partner of Op Crypto. Mr. David told us a bit about their projects, how their company helps startups, and how they can be reached.

Q. Can you tell us about yourself and your projects? Anything you want people to know?

My name is David. I am from a newly-established venture capital fund based out of the US, really helping some of the best entrepreneurs in the western market, global market, Asia, where I have had a team locally on the ground in China, Singapore, Vietnam, as I was here in Dubai. Really helping with the global market strategy, community building, a lot of the local partners said that they’re working to get more traction on this side of the world.

Q. Compared to the US, how is Dubai in your perspective?

Yeah, there’s a lot of excitement definitely a lot more blockchain attractions. Everything is very sort of open-minded, and people are very interested to learn and know more about the space. It’s fairly new for me so I’m really just looking to build a bigger brand for us as a global venture capital firm and to do more in the region as well.

Q. How have you found the World Blockchain Summit so far?

I like it. A lot of varying talks, a lot of people are paying very close attention to our talks, and very many new people enter into the space as well. So eager to educate some of the newcomers and do more.

Q. Do you have any upcoming projects? Where will we see you next?

So we invest across Asia as well as the western markets in the US. We’re pretty much, very much into social tokens like DAO governance, infrastructures as well as really like the new financial derivatives that are being built on-chain. So yeah, I very actively invest in some of the earliest entrepreneurs, in the pre-seed rounds. And yeah, if there’s anyone that has any interest in projects, please reach out to me my Twitter (NYSE:) is davidgan1818, and always open to learning more about projects.

Q. Do you have any final thoughts?

No, that’s it. Thank you for having me and excited to be part of the wave to support new upcoming entrepreneurs.

