Exclusive Interview With Mohammed Saleem, WBS Founder By CoinQuora

Exclusive Interview With Mohammed Saleem, WBS Founder



In the recent World Blockchain Summit, we’ve met with Mohammed Saleem, the Founder of the event. He shared his thoughts about the turn of events and the success of the WBS Dubai this year. He is a firm believer in blockchain and what it can do for the good of the world. Without further ado, here is the interview.

Q. Can you give us a brief introduction of yourself and what you do here at the World Blockchain summit?

My name is Mohammed Saleem. I’m the founder of the World Blockchain Summit. We founded the World Blockchain Summit in 2017. I’m also the founder of Trescon, which organizes the world blockchain summit. That’s what I do.

Q. How have you found this particular event so far?

I feel it’s a tremendous response from God because we have not hosted a physical event for the last 18 months. Since the pandemic, this is the first event after the pandemic, and we’ve seen I mean, it’s very encouraging for us to see such an amount of responses because we were almost sold out with the tickets were sold out with all the tables, sponsor booths, everything was literally sold out. So we had an amazing response, some great speakers, some great investors, enterprises, governments all coming together to make this event a success.

Q. Any comments about Dubai? What’s your opinion about Dubai becoming the next blockchain hub?

I mean, Dubai is already the blockchain hub, because everybody that is in the blockchain business is moving to Dubai. So I see, in the last one or two years, a lot of people in the blockchain space are moving to Dubai, setting up their office in Dubai, because this is the place that is really now, even in spite of the pandemic. This is a place that is open. The physical events are happening. I mean, you could see in September, October, November, you have more than 50 blockchain events happening here. So if you are in the blockchain space, you have to be in Dubai. You know, that’s what I say.

Q. What can you say about the regulations? Other countries are very antagonistic about Bitcoin? But some countries like this are very supportive of . Do you have any particular thoughts about this?

When the change happens, there are always restrictions, regulations, because the governments have to regulate and make sure that whatever is happening is not illegal. Everything is in the legal framework. And Dubai is working towards it. I mean, I would not say they made it legal yet. But, there, they may be working towards it. And there, they have not said yes or no. But a lot of the governments are trying to no surprise by putting regulations, but I guess it will take some time and everything will evolve, and then we may move to a decentralized world.

Q. Is there any other evidence that we should watch out for? Where can we see you next year?

Now that the worldwide market is slowly opening up so now for the next year, we have in our calendar the World Blockchain Summit. We have events in Singapore and Canada. Also, we are planning for an event in Spain or Croatia, and maybe in LA or Las Vegas, which is still finalizing that. We’ve signed a deal with the Melbourne Convention Center to host an event in September in Melbourne, Australia. So next year is going to be a busy year for the World Blockchain Summit. Again, we’re gonna tour across the world, like how we did in 2017, 2018, and 2019, before the pandemic head-on. We still host at least 10 to 12 events every year in different countries across the world.

Q. How can the people reach you if they want to participate? For example, if they want to register and be a part of the world blockchain summit?

They just need to go to worldblockchainsummit.com, they will see all the upcoming event series and have all the contact details to reach out to us. And our team will help you with coming on board, whether as a sponsor, a delegate, or as an investor, for everyone that has an opportunity there.

Q. Do you have any final thoughts for us?

No, thanks. Thanks for supporting the world blockchain summit. I’m very thankful to you guys, for being here, and for all the people that have made this event a success, and I look forward to seeing you guys at future events. Thank you.

