Exclusive Interview With Jordan Ietri, CEO and Co-Founder of Revomon By CoinQuora

Exclusive Interview With Jordan Ietri, CEO and Co-Founder of Revomon



Dubai brings together one of the largest blockchain events in the world. The World Blockchain Summit held in JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai is one of the events that gather many great leaders of the blockchain world. The CoinQuora team is happy to be a part of this amazing event in the history of blockchain. Mr. Jordan Ietri and I had a great time talking with each other, and we are happy to share it.

Q. Please introduce yourself and your projects for us

Sure, so I’m Jordan Ietri, CEO and co-founder of Revomon. We are here to expose our projects. It’s a collectible monster game based on blockchain, where we integrate NFT metaverse and all the blockchain features.

Q. So you talk about the metaverse and other things that connect to the metaverse space. How does blockchain integrate or connect to your project?

So we are using the Binance Smart Chain in order to benefit the users older blockchain features. So basically, you enter a virtual world where you connect with all the players and meet, socialize, and play together. So all the players will be able to use the play to earn features in order to catch Revomon creators to turn them into NFT if they want to. But as well, as long as they’re progressing in the game, they can redeem some rewards in Revomon. So that’s what we call play-to-earn and metaverse.

Q. What do you think about the World Blockchain Summit here in Dubai?

It’s a real opportunity to connect with nice people, and really interesting projects as well. And of course, to promote a little bit more of our project but also all the others. Because for example, on my side, I will have a speech in front of different investors from around the world in which I will be able to expose more the qualities of our game and why we are a disruptive product. What we will bring in the blockchain ecosystem and many things to just a bit random things a bit more exciting about the community and so on. So it’s a great opportunity just to broadcast and also to promote projects and connect.

Q. Are there any last thoughts you want to add?

For all the investors and players of Revomon stay tuned because there will be some news such as mobile development, we are really progressing well in that field. And also for the player to earn features on the desktop, in which we will introduce some new concepts around eggs farming, and so on.

Q. Last but not the least, how can all the interested investors catch or contact you?

You can contact me on telegram, so it’s Jordan Ietri or Twitter (NYSE:); you can contact me by dm directly.

