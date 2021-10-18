Exclusive Interview With Dr. Tamer Mitwally Chief Strategy Officer of DIFX By CoinQuora

Exclusive Interview With Dr. Tamer Mitwally Chief Strategy Officer of DIFX



Dubai is one of the cities in the world that holds one of the largest blockchain gatherings in today’s time. The World Blockchain Summit that was held in JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai gathered many leaders in the crypto community. The CoinQuora team is happy we’ve been part of this event where we met many great icons in the crypto space. Dr. Tamer Mitwally and I had a great talk and we are excited to share our conversation to all interested people.

Q. Can you give us a little introduction about yourself and the projects you are working on right now?

Sure. First of all, thank you very much for this interview. My name is Dr. Tamer Mitwally, I work for DIFX, I’m actually the Chief Strategy Officer there. And, we actually have a number of different projects. One of the major exciting projects we are actually working on is our blockchain, because this is where the future is. When it comes to blockchain and smart contracts, we have developed a DIFX token and that’s where the name of the company comes from. DIFX stands for digital financial exchange, that’s where the abbreviation comes from. The DIFX is a token based on the blockchain (ERC20). Furthermore, we also developed an exchange where DIFX tokens can be traded. Best of all, we have developed a mobile phone application available on Android and iOS.

Q. So how does blockchain help your project?

You know, blockchain is where security comes in place. Now, as you know, when people trade you don’t know who is trading in and what they’re trading, with blockchain, the trader will be able to track the frauds that are going around. It actually restricts and eliminates fraud while providing a high level of security. So, this is one of the things that from our perspective is a huge advantage. The blockchain technology is essential to our project since it is the core of the business.

Q. Being here at the World Blockchain Summit, what are your goals here?

Look, this is our second day in the World Blockchain Summit. WBS has been fantastic in the sense that it has provided us with a lot of connections. In addition, here, we’ve seen so many people who also have that mentality of supporting blockchains. So, we have conducted a lot of synergies with other organizations. We also met a lot of people who’s actually quite interested in our products, because we also make tokens using blockchains, so we have met a lot of these potential clients. As a result, we also have made businesses who are into blockchains, where we can conduct synergies together to advance as well.

Q. Does DIFX have any major plans in the future that you can share?

Look, there’s a lot of exciting things happening with DIFX. For instance, we have our digital wallets because we have an ecosystem. So, one of the things that we actually just achieved is the fun app, which is fantastic. We have a lot more achievements to come, one of them as I was explaining is a digital wallet where you provide higher security rather than people putting the cryptocurrencies or the assets, digital assets somewhere that may be unsecured, we actually have provided insurance for our clients and many more developments on our exchange platform to give them the options on being flexible to trade while having higher returns.

Q. How can we reach you? How can we contact you?

So, if you go to our website, DIFX.io, you’ll see the full details or contact details itself. This is one advantage in being a centralized exchange, all the information is actually there. We also have offices in Dubai in Business Bay, and in Singapore. Regarding for people to come and see us to put a name to the face, they can come and see us here in Business Bay. We have a great office where we can actually meet and explain everything in detail. The other thing that we also provide is the 24/7 service to our customers. So, it doesn’t matter where the clients are around the world, when they require our support, we actually will make sure we communicate and provide the service to them.

Q. Any last thoughts?

Look, I have to say WBS has done a fantastic job. I would love to see more events like this happening. We are very active with events, we’ve got a future blockchain summit that we’re going to and we’re also involved in the expo 2020. And coming from Australia, I have to say that I am privileged to be part of the WBS in UAE. Because some countries that you saw restricts crypto where we don’t have that luxury to actually have face-to-face events locking up. So, we are privileged to be in such a country like here. I am grateful and as an organization, we are part of many different events and we are very excited about Expo 2020 and you will see us continuously there. So, if you want to come and see us, you’ll see our details there as well.

Continue reading on CoinQuora