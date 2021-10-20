Exclusive Interview With Dan Sebastian, Founder and CEO of TCOIN By CoinQuora

Exclusive Interview With Dan Sebastian, Founder and CEO of TCOIN



In the recent World Blockchain Summit in Dubai, many blockchain industry leaders visited the CoinQuora media lounge. Dan Sebastian, Founder and CEO of TCOIN visited us and gave us some insights into what they do at TCOIN.

Q. Can you briefly introduce yourself and your projects?

Hi, my name is Sebastian, and I’m a CEO and founder of the Travel Coin project. Basically, we are a project that we want to solve some problems that hotel owners right now try to jump off because if you own a hotel, right now, you have to pay almost 35% to the booking platforms when a reservation is made. But if you join our platform, the fees will be zero. But all you have to do is to give to your clients or reward in the form of TCOIN tokens. And also accept some TCOIN tokens for your services. And this is like a win-win situation for you as a hotel owner, because you don’t pay fees to booking platforms, and also for the tourists because they receive a bonus that they can use anywhere in the world. In partner hotels, they are not stuck with a bonus from one brand hotel, let’s say and this is something that will take off, I think and a lot of people will use it.

Q. How does blockchain play a part in your project?

Because our token is used as a reward. It is built on Binance Smart Chain and the travelers by receiving the token can use it as a reward and also they can exchange it for other cryptocurrency or fiat. And this is something very different for other reward systems, because bigger hotel chains have their own point, let’s say system. But you cannot exchange for other currency or fiat. And also you cannot use it in other hotels you cannot pay with them in other brands or other parts of the world. So it’s depending on where they’re where their hotels are located.

Q. Do you have any exciting upcoming projects? Where will we see you next?

Right now because we are very involved in the hospitality business. The project development part, a woman part of our team, it’s my wife. Actually, she has a consulting company for more than 10 years for hotel owners. So we have all we need to go further. Right now our booking platform is fully functional and it’s in the testing phase. We have some hotels and restaurants that right now are testing this platform with a real user. And because a lot of jewelry standard clients don’t know anything about blockchain and about the crypto world. We create a very, very simple way to receive their tokens and to use this reward system by only scanning some QR codes and most of them don’t realize that it’s based on blockchain. So this is very great because we create a bridge between the blockchain world and the real world and a lot of people use it without even knowing that they’re using blockchain technology. So I think this is great for the future of cryptocurrency because a lot of them will be on their first contact with a crypto wallet. So this is great.

Q. How can the audience reach you? Do you have a website?

Absolutely we have a website, we have a website social, we are on YouTube. We have a vlog where we talk about our project. It’s very simple to reach. The website is www.tcoin.one Yeah, that’s the project website. We also have the booking platform that is Travel Coin, that is www.travelcoin.one that will be the platform where the future travelers can book their hotel rooms.

Q. How do you feel about the World Blockchain Summit? How’s your experience so far?

We are overwhelmed. I think it’s something absolutely great. Yesterday, a lot of people talked with us and I think tomorrow we have a lot of meetings with some investors from here. And this is something great. Also, big surprise, a lot of people are involved in travel and they are owning hotels and other related businesses. So it was a fit, a perfect fit for us and also for them because they are coming here to learn about blockchain but find out that their project in blockchain that want to solve some of the problems. So this is great.

Q. Do you have any final thoughts you want to share with us?

I think it’s for now on or all over the major industries will have to adopt the blockchain technology, because right now we are like, when the internet was in the bubble. Yeah. And of course, after a while, people start using it. And they have to adopt it. And I think we are living great times. And you are in the beginning of great, great, great technologies and era.

