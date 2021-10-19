Exclusive Interview With Countess Elena De Bacci and Countessina Anna De Bacci By CoinQuora

Exclusive Interview With Countess Elena De Bacci and Countessina Anna De Bacci



In the recent World Blockchain Summit in Dubai, many blockchain industry leaders visited the CoinQuora media lounge. De Bacci family members Elena De Bacci and Anna De Bacci visited us and gave us some insights into what they do.

Q. For those who don’t know you yet can you briefly introduce yourselves and what you do?

Elena: Yes, we are representing the noble family De Bacci. My name is Elena, and my daughter is Anna.

Anna: We are delighted to be here.

Elena: We are leading many projects, a media holding — it’s a succession of media sources for business and humanitarian activities and our main goal is peacemaking in the world. That’s why we are collecting gathering organizations for supporting our activities with sponsorships. We’re organizing humanitarian conferences, human rights conferences globally around the world, and business activities. We are members of four elite clubs in Europe and America Middle East to make more possibilities for business people to be connected.

Anna: Especially, we support young businessmen and young aspiring entrepreneurs who have their own projects starting from childhood because you also have family projects foundation, a part of it is the education system for children to help bring up their talents to explore their talents and prepare for the future including understanding the new industry of cryptocurrency trading and investment. It is very important for us to help children around the world to have well-being in their future and build healthy and happy families.

Q. Can we have your opinion on bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general?

Anna: We have been in Dubai for the past few months and we’ve been involved largely in blockchain events. I can strongly say that we very much enjoy the fact that here there are given a lot of attention to this topic because it is our future and it is our today and is the future of our children. So, we are the ones who have to understand and accept this new reality and we need to learn the more we can do events like this to help us do that. We are very grateful and delighted that Dubai is so welcoming to so many people around the world and educational.

Elena: Also, for our presentence in the world in our estate in Italy, Tuscany, its region we organize our family is leasing for humanitarian organization space, a citadel of peace where we have a business organization for young people to become the business and government leaders of the new era to have opportunity to have clean and transparent business activities and they profit an income based on good valued.

Q. What do you think of this particular event?

Elena: Here there many young people which is making me, from a different generation very happy because my son is also 30 years old and he is a businessman and I believe that business people they are the engine of the world and new system with cryptocurrency is a great opportunity for young people to become on the top of society faster to make the transaction to grow well the money and to promote the best values in the world with the new vision with the new ideas and that to see future changes, faster than all the people.

Q. Do you have any advice for those young people who want to become businessmen and have their dreams and aspirations?

Elena: Yes, sure. Yes it would be nice if young people would always remember that our god almighty is watching all of us and to be serve society with the best and with the profit they always receive from all business activities, first of all, to see who are first in need in the world and to support the poorest, neediest all who are cannot be such smart as all of this new generation especially you know for cryptocurrency I can see that those young people are extremely smart, intellectual, fast-thinking they have lots of activity and they full of energy this is great so I wish them to use all of this energy for the best for the future of the world.

Anna: And learn, always learn as much as possible and always turn the knowledge in a divine spirit. Keep learning because education is light and always relates to God, always follow the commandments because with him you will always have success. As many bitcoins as you like.

Q. Do you have any final thoughts that you want to add?

Elena: The events in Dubai are really well organized and we were participating in many events around the world in different countries. What’s happening in Dubai is amazing because people are really friendly, they are easygoing, they easily open their minds and are absolutely great speakers, and really, I would like to welcome, from your side, many other people to come to Dubai because it is a free country where you don’t need any visa to come and we always welcome because international society it’s like a big family here really exchanges ideas and sort so it’s about all what’s going on now after a pandemic that time.

