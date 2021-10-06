Exclusive-EU antitrust regulators to charge Apple over its NFC chip tech -sources By Reuters

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators are set to charge Apple (NASDAQ:) with anti-competitive practices related to its NFC chip technology, people familiar with the matter said, a move that could force the iPhone maker to open up its mobile payment system to rivals.

The European Commission opened an investigation into Apple Pay, its proprietary mobile payment solution on iPhones and iPads, in June last year.

The EU competition enforcer is now drafting a so-called statement of objections setting out its concerns which is expected to be sent to Apple next year, the sources said.

