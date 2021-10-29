Exclusive-China’s Kaisa plans to sell property management unit, Hong Kong sites

© Reuters.



By Clare Jim and Kane Wu

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd is seeking buyers for its Hong Kong-listed property management unit and two residential sites in the city, people with knowledge of the matter said, as it scrambles to meet a wall of debt repayments.

Kaisa plans to sell its entire 67.18% stake in Kaisa Prosperity Holdings Ltd, a company with a market value of around HK$2.4 billion ($310 million), two sources said.

No clear buyers have emerged, one source said.

The Shenzhen-based developer is also putting up for sale two residential project sites in Hong Kong it acquired last year, according to another source and sale presentation documents seen by Reuters.

Kaisa bought the land in Tuen Mun for HK$3.5 billion, and it said in its interim report published in September that it owns a 50% interest in a Kai Tak site worth HK$7 billion.

Kaisa did not comment on the plans to divest its stake in the property management unit and did not immediately respond to a query about the residential site sales.

The sources asked to be named as the company’s divestment plans were not public.

Kaisa has the most offshore debt coming due over the next one year of any Chinese developer, after embattled China Evergrande Group, which – with more than $300 billion in liabilities – is at the centre of a stifling liquidity crisis in China’s $5 trillion property sector.

($1 = 7.7770 Hong Kong dollars)