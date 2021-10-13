Exclusive-Bank of England stops closed-door policymaker briefings with banks By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Flowers in bloom are sen opposite the Bank of England, in London, Britain August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England will no longer hold off-the-record briefings between its policymakers and individual private financial institutions, the central bank told Reuters on Wednesday.

The move, a permanent step aimed at improving the transparency of the BoE’s market intelligence gathering operations, comes after growing concern about similar practices at other central banks.

Last month the European Central Bank faced calls to end its closed-door meetings with private firms after its chief economist Philip Lane reportedly disclosed an unpublished inflation forecast at one such event.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR