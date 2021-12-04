Amber Rose and the father of her child Alexander Edwards, aka AE, were spotted on a lil’ family date with their adorable son Slash.









Now, on the surface, this isn’t anything unusual as the two share a child together. That being said, this is one of the first times Amber and AE have been publicly photographed together since he admitted to cheating on her with multiple women.

In addition, AE JUST hit Amber with a public apology for his actions and said he wants that old thang back!

“I want to apologize to my beautiful wife [Amber Rose]. You didn’t deserve what I did to you,” he wrote. “You’re an amazing person and a wonderful mother to our boys. I’m sorry for the pain that I’ve caused you, my son Slash, and my stepson Sebastian.”

AE ended his lil’ love note pleading with Amber to forgive him. “All I want is my family back and I’m willing to do anything to make things right. Please forgive me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

If y’all recall, in August, Amber called AE out and accused him of cheating on her with at least 12 women. AE admitted to it, and said Amber is still his best friend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Just last night, Amber was posted up at the Verzuz battle with the father of her oldest son, Wiz Khalifa, and fans in the comments were seemingly hopeful that the two were on a road to getting back together. Fans may want to hold their breath on that one however, as both Wiz and Amber have spoken about their amazing friendship and co-parenting style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

What y’all think Roommates–was this just an innocent meet up, or you think Amber Rose is giving AE another chance?

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Exclusive | Amber Rose & AE Spotted On A Family Date After He Apologized For Cheating On Her With Multiple Women appeared first on The Shade Room.