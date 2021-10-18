Exchange Solutions to Aid INDOCHINO with eCommerce Growth Goals

BOSTON & TORONTO — Exchange Solutions, a personalized loyalty solutions provider, today announced a new partnership with INDOCHINO, a world-wide leader of made-to-measure apparel. The partnership will enable INDOCHINO to maximize its online engagement and conversion growth goals by leveraging ES Engage, Exchange Solutions’ digital commerce personalization product. ES Engage empowers retail brands to deliver 1:1 promotions at scale, in real-time. After a simple, tag-based implementation, ES Engage showcases customized offers to both known consumers and browsers throughout their online or app-based shopping sessions. Offer types and values are optimized in-moment to give the consumer the right incentive at the right time, while remaining profitable for the retailer, eliminating the need to solely rely on mass, deep discount offers to drive revenue.

INDOCHINO immediately recognized the impact a 1:1 personalized offer can have on digital sales, especially given a custom suit is a considered purchase. Providing the right offers at the right time will entice first time customers to complete their shopping experience with confidence, while existing consumers will be incentivized to buy something they haven’t tried yet.

“Our goal at Exchange Solutions is to create deeper, more meaningful relationships between retailers and consumers by capitalizing on key, real-time interaction points,” said Paul Rivietz, Vice President of Mid-Market Sales. “Made-to-measure is a very personal experience, so 1:1 eCommerce offer placement is a natural fit for INDOCHINO. They’re an incredible brand and we look forward to supporting their continued growth and success in partnership.”

Exchange Solutions is a cloud-based marketing technology company that delivers personalized loyalty solutions to retailers enabling them to build deeper and more profitable engagement with their consumers. With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Exchange Solutions transforms loyalty programs and promotions from being costly applications to productive and profitable capabilities for clients across various verticals in the US and Canada. Current clients include Harry Rosen, Well.ca, Esso™ and Mobil™, Sobeys Inc., Rexall Pharmacy Group, Lowe’s, and Today’s Shopping Choice.

