Exchange operator CME’s quarterly profit jumps 125% By Reuters

(Reuters) – Futures exchange operator CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:) said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit had more than doubled, spurred by robust trading across a majority of its asset classes.

Net profit attributable to the company rose to $926.5 million, or $2.58 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $411.7 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.

Trading in the exchange operator’s top products such as interest rate futures, energy and options, saw double-digit growth from a year earlier when the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on demand.

Stripping out one-time costs, the company earned $1.60 per share. Analysts had expected $1.56 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if estimates were comparable.

Total quarterly revenue was $1.11 billion, up nearly 3% from a year earlier.

