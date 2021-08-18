Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Article content
Exchange operator CME Group Inc has approached rival Cboe Global Markets Inc to acquire it for $16 billion in an all-share deal, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3sBe1qY on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the talks. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)