Exchange operator Cboe reports 9% jump in third-quarter profit By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) Global Markets sign hangs at its headquarters building in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Hirtzer

(Reuters) – Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:) Inc on Friday reported a 9% jump in third-quarter profit, bolstered by strong performance across business segments and robust demand for its data and access products.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $120 million, or $1.12 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $109.6 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

The company’s Europe and Asia Pacific segment drew in 53% more revenue in the quarter, from a year ago, primarily due to the integration of Chi-X Asia Pacific in July.

Chicago-based Cboe, long established in North America and Europe, had bought the alternative market operator to expand into Japan and Australia.

On an adjusted basis, Cboe earned $1.45 per share in the quarter. Analysts were expecting $1.44 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if estimates were comparable.

Total revenue, excluding costs, rose 27% to $369.5 million.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR