Exchange operator Cboe reports 9% jump in third-quarter profit By Reuters

(Reuters) – Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:) Inc on Friday reported a 9% jump in third-quarter profit, bolstered by strong performance across business segments and robust demand for its data and access products.
Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $120 million, or $1.12 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $109.6 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.
The company’s Europe and Asia Pacific segment drew in 53% more revenue in the quarter, from a year ago, primarily due to the integration of Chi-X Asia Pacific in July.
Chicago-based Cboe, long established in North America and Europe, had bought the alternative market operator to expand into Japan and Australia.
On an adjusted basis, Cboe earned $1.45 per share in the quarter. Analysts were expecting $1.44 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if estimates were comparable.
Total revenue, excluding costs, rose 27% to $369.5 million.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.