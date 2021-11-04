Ex-Wall Street execs lead new Bitcoin mining firm as US hash rate soars By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Prime Blockchain (PrimeBlock), a new cryptocurrency mining company in the United States, is hiring its inaugural management team after starting to mine (BTC) in September.

PrimeBlock told Cointelegraph on Thursday that it appointed Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) veteran Gaurav Budhrani as the company’s CEO.