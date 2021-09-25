Ex-Tesco CEO Wants $22 Billion Power Link From Morocco to U.K.

Article content (Bloomberg) — A former head of Tesco Plc is part of a business planning to build what would be the world’s longest power link bringing extra supplies to Britain from renewable sources in Morocco. Xlinks on Sunday laid out plans to build the 16 billion-pound ($21.9 billion) sub-sea project that will cover a distance of 3,800 kilometers (2,360 miles). It will take power from 10.5 gigawatts of large-scale solar and wind farms in Morocco, and unlike the U.K.’s other interconnectors, would only supply Britain.

Article content Such links are seen as vital to access power from countries with different resources and the U.K. plans to triple its interconnector capacity by 2030. The government has pointed to the need to build more renewable capacity to replace gas, which is vulnerable to prices swings on international markets, while the recent energy crunch highlighted the need for alternative supply. “We’re approaching this as remote generation so this is solely for the U.K. energy market,” Xlinks founder and Chief Executive Officer Simon Morrish said in an interview. “It’s coming from an area which has completely different weather patterns, and is not correlated, so it provides enormous amounts of resiliency to the U.K. energy system.”