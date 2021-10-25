Ex-Saudi Official Claims Crown Prince Boasted He Could Kill Late King

Article content (Bloomberg) — A former Saudi intelligence official who says Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is out to kill him alleged in a U.S. television interview that he knows of a video in which the prince boasted he could kill then King Abdullah in 2014. Saad Aljabri made the claim in comments to CBS’s “60 Minutes,” saying that the crown prince, who became heir to the throne and de-facto ruler four years ago, bragged at the time that he had “a poison ring from Russia” that could kill Abdullah by shaking his hand.

Article content CBS said the Saudi government told the broadcaster in a statement that Aljabri “is a discredited former government official with a long history of fabricating and creating distractions” to hide financial crimes he allegedly committed. The Saudi government’s Center for International Communications didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment after regular business hours. MBS’s father, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, assumed the throne after King Abdullah died in 2015 and remains the official ruler. Aljabri was the right-hand man of Saudi Arabia’s former crown prince and interior minister, Prince Muhammad bin Nayef, an elder cousin and former rival of the current crown prince, who’s also known as MBS. After Prince Mohammed gained power, Aljabri settled in Canada, where he lives in exile.