Ex-president of Citgo suffers mild heart attack in Venezuela jail

CARACAS — The former president of oil refiner Citgo, a U.S. subsidiary of Venezuelan oil company PDVSA, suffered a mild heart attack in prison in Caracas and was transferred to a hospital, his lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.

Jose Pereira is one of six former company executives, all naturalized U.S. citizens, who were detained by Venezuelan authorities in 2017, accused of signing an unfavorable debt refinancing deal.

Pereira suffered “a mild cardiopathy” and is stable, his lawyer Maria Alejandra Poleo said.