Ex-NFL Player Glenn Foster Passes Away Two Days After Being Taken Into Police Custody

Folks online are asking questions after ex-NFL player Glenn Foster died in police custody just two days after his arrest. According to TMZ Sports, authorities arrested the former athlete on December 4 around midnight. By December 6, Glenn had passed away at the age of 31. Police haven’t revealed anything about how his passing occured, but told TMZ Sports an investigation “is underway.”

Glenn Arrested

Police are saying Glenn led them on a “wild police chase” prior to his arrest. An officer reportedly witnessed him driving at 92 MPH in a 45 MPH zone — that’s 47 miles over the limit. The Reform Police Department Chief Richard Black said the suspect did not pull over when the witnessing officer attempted to stop him. Instead, Glenn ducked and weaved away from the police for about eight miles.

The chase led Glenn to a nearby town called Gordo, where authorities ultimately slowed him down using spike strips. He was arrested in this town, but Chief Richard said he was “uncooperative.” The chief also revealed that Glenn was wrestled to the ground in order to be handcuffed.

Still, the one thing Chief Richard didn’t seem to know was: how did Glenn pass away. Additional law enforcement individuals have confirmed Glenn did die on December 6 while in custody. Police also said an investigation has been launched and “nothing further is available” at this time.

Jail records show the initial December 4 arrest and booking records. Police arrested him on charges for reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude. Then, for an unexplained reason, he was rebooked on December 5 for charges of simple assault and robbery. It’s unclear why he was booked twice.

Prior to his death, Glenn played collegiate and professional football. He joined the NFL in 2013, making the New Orleans Saints his new team. The following season, he suffered injuries which limited his playing time to five games. By 2015, the Saints cut Glenn from the team and he retired in 2016.

