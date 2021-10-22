Ex-Giuliani associate Parnas found guilty of violating U.S. campaign finance law By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Lev Parnas, Ukrainian-American businessman and former Giuliani associate, walks to the United States Court in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar



By Jody Godoy and Luc Cohen

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal jury on Friday convicted Lev Parnas, a one-time associate of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, of violating U.S. campaign finance laws during the 2018 election cycle.

Parnas, a Ukraine-born American businessman and his former associate Igor Fruman were accused of soliciting funds from Russian businessman Andrey Muraviev to donate to candidates in states where the group was seeking licenses to operate cannabis businesses in 2018.

Parnas concealed that he and Fruman, who pleaded guilty in September, were the true source of a donation to a group supporting then-President Donald Trump, prosecutors said.

Parnas was charged with violating federal laws prohibiting foreigners from contributing to U.S. election campaigns and barring donors from making contributions in the names of others.

The trial has drawn attention because of the role Parnas and Belarus-born U.S. citizen Fruman played in helping Giuliani, who was Republican Trump’s personal attorney while he held office, to investigate Democrat Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign. Biden won the election, denying Trump a second term.