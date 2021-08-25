Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content U.S. authorities on Wednesday charged a co-founder and former chief executive of HeadSpin with defrauding investors out of as much as $80 million by overstating the Silicon Valley startup’s revenue and other key financial metrics. Manish Lachwani was accused of lying to HeadSpin investors from 2018 to early 2020 about the ability of his privately-held provider of mobile app testing services to attract and retain business, including from major Silicon Valley companies.

Article content The U.S. Department of Justice said Lachwani’s misconduct included directing employees to count revenue from prospective customers who never bought anything and former customers who had taken their business elsewhere. Authorities said the inflated metrics enabled HeadSpin to sell preferred shares at inflated prices in two funding rounds that gave the Palo Alto, California-based company a $1.1 billion valuation, large enough to be considered a “unicorn.” Lachwani, 45, of Los Altos, California, was criminally charged with securities fraud and wire fraud, and faces up to 20 years in prison on each count. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed related civil charges. A lawyer for Lachwani could not immediately be reached for comment.