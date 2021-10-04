Ex-Celebrity Couples That Had Kids Together

Once again, everyone in Hollywood is related.
They have a daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, who is 22.
2.
Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen were together from 1998–2003.
They have a son, Mingus Lucien Reedus, who is 21 and a model.
3.
Catherine Keener and Dermot Mulroney were married for 17 years.
They have one son, Clyde. This is an old pic, but he’s very hard to find online. He’s 22 now.
4.
Kimberly Stewart and Benecio Del Toro were an item at one point.
They have a daughter, Delilah, who is 10 years old.
5.
Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen were together for 10 years.
They have two kids, including Charlie McDowell (who just married Lily Collins).
6.
Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger were married for nine years.
Their daughter is Ireland Baldwin, who is 25.
7.
Colin Firth and Meg Tilly were together for five years.
They have a son, William. Here he is with his half sister and his aunt, Jennifer Tilly. He’s 31.
8.
Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley were together for almost 10 years.
They have a daughter, Alexa Ray Joel. She’s 35.
9.
Billy Crudup and Mary Louise Parker were an item for about seven years.
Their son is William Atticus Parker. He’s 17.
10.
Jeff Perry and Laurie Metcalf were married for three years.
They have a daughter, Zoe Perry (shes an actor and stars on Young Sheldon and Scandal).
11.
Thomas Jane and Patricia Arquette were married for almost 10 years.
They have a daughter, Harlow. Shes 18.
12.
Lara Dern and Ben Harper were married from 2005–2013.
They have two kids, Ellery and Jaya, who are 20 and 16.
13.
Robin Wright and Sean Penn were married for 14 years.
They have two kids, Dylan and Hopper Penn. They are 30 and 28.
14.
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke were together for seven years.
They have two kids: 23-year-old Stranger Things star Maya Hawke, and Levon Hawke.
15.
James Cameron and Linda Hamilton were a thing for two years.
They have a daughter. Her name is Josephine, but she literally DOES NOT EXIST on the internet (that I can find). She’s 28.
16.
Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan were married for 10 years.
They have a son, The Boys star Jack Quaid. He’s 28.
17.
Téa Leoni and David Duchovny were married for 17 years.
They have two kids, Madelaine West Duchovny and Kyd Miller Duchovny. They are 22 and 19.
18.
Courteney Cox and David Arquette were married for 14 years.
They have a daughter, Coco. She’s 17.
19.
John McEnroe and Tatum O’Neal were married for eight years.
They have three kids: Emily, Sean, and Kevin. They are 30, 34, and 35. Here they are with their grandpa, Ryan O’Neal.
20.
Rachel Weisz and Darren Aronofsky dated for almost 10 years.
They have a son together, Henry, who is 15 now. I can’t find a recent pic of him, but this is when he was a baby.
21.
And finally, Jessica Lange and Mikhail Baryshnikov (who you might know as the iconic dancer or more recently “The Russian” from Sex and the City) were together for six years.
They have a daughter, Shura. She’s 40.
