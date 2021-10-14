Ex-Boeing 737 MAX chief technical pilot indicted for fraud

Article content WASHINGTON — A former chief technical pilot for Boeing Co was charged on Thursday with deceiving federal regulators concerning the evaluation of the company’s 737 MAX plane in order to save the U.S. planemaker money, the U.S. Justice Department said. Mark Forkner, 49, was indicted for scheming to defraud Boeing’s U.S.-based airline customers to obtain tens of millions of dollars for Boeing. Boeing and a lawyer for Forkner did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Article content The indictment said Forkner provided the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with “materially false, inaccurate, and incomplete information” about a new part of the flight controls for the Boeing 737 MAX, called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS). The MCAS was tied to two fatal crashes of the 737 MAX over a five month period that killed 346 people and led to the plane’s 19-month grounding by the FAA, lifted in November 2020. The FAA declined comment. In January, Boeing agreed to pay https://www.reuters.com/article/boeing-737max-justice-int/boeing-to-pay-2-5-billion-to-settle-u-s-criminal-probe-into-737-max-crashes-idUSKBN29D07Q more than $2.5 billion in fines and compensation after reaching a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice over the MAX crashes.