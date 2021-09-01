Evrynet’s $7M raise highlights institutional appetite for DeFi By Cointelegraph

Evrynet’s $7M raise highlights institutional appetite for DeFi

Financial service platform Evrynet has concluded a $7 million fundraiser for its forthcoming decentralized finance app targeting institutional investors, offering further evidence that DeFi has an institutional-grade audience.

The private investment round was led by Signum Capital, a Singapore-based blockchain venture fund, with participation from Petrock Capital, Ellipti Ventures and others. Evrynet’s previous backers include HashKey Capital, Everest Ventures, Hanwha Investments and Securities, and Seven Bank, among others.