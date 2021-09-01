Evrynet’s $7M raise highlights institutional appetite for DeFi By Cointelegraph

Financial service platform Evrynet has concluded a $7 million fundraiser for its forthcoming decentralized finance app targeting institutional investors, offering further evidence that DeFi has an institutional-grade audience.
The private investment round was led by Signum Capital, a Singapore-based blockchain venture fund, with participation from Petrock Capital, Ellipti Ventures and others. Evrynet’s previous backers include HashKey Capital, Everest Ventures, Hanwha Investments and Securities, and Seven Bank, among others.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.